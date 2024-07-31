Ukraine has capacity to produce up to 3 million drones per year – Ministry of Strategic Industries

The production of such a number of drones requires funding, says Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdyar

Photo: 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade

In one year, Ukraine can produce up to three million drones of various types as there is enough capacity for this, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar said during the Brave1 Precision hackathon, public broadcaster Suspilne reports.

"We have large enough production capacity, we can produce more than 3 million drones of various types today. We need financing for this," she said.

According to the official, currently the state can cover only part of the needs, the rest is provided by foreign partners. For example, Canada agreed to purchase part of Ukrainian drones for the Armed Forces.

Hvozdiyr also points out that millions of munitions are needed to produce millions of drones. The Ministry of Strategic Industries is currently working on a line of drones with ammunition for the Ukrainian army. The issue of their unification will be discussed later.

At the press conference following the results of 2023, President Volydymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2024, Ukraine will increase the production of UAVs and artillery – in particular, 155mm shells.

On February 24, 2024, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhiy Boyev stated that the priority for Ukraine in the coming years is the production of 155 mm artillery rounds.