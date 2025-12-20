Ukraine hits Russian patrol ship of the Okhotnik project and a drilling platform in the Caspian Sea – photos

On the night of December 19, the Special Operations Forces attacked a Russian vessel and a Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea

Project 22460 patrol ship Okhotnik (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

Ukrainian defenders successfully struck a Russian patrol warship and a drilling platform in the Caspian Sea, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In order to reduce the enemy's military and economic potential, on the night of December 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the Russian warship Project 22460 Okhotnik. It was patrolling in the Caspian Sea near an oil and gas production platform," the statement said.

According to the military, the ship was hit by several drones – the extent of damage and the ship's tail number are being clarified.

Special operations forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote that the attack was carried out by their drones: "[Ships of the Okhotnik project –] are modern Russian second-rank patrol vessels that combine capabilities for maritime border protection, patrolling and maritime surveillance. They have weapons and equipment to perform a wide range of tasks in coastal waters."

Earlier, the SOF published a drone photo of the vessel:

Photo: SOF

The General Staff also reported that a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field, owned by Russian company Lukoil, was hit in the Caspian Sea.

Special operations forces indicate that this attack was also carried out by its fighters.

"The platform provides oil and gas production, the export of which fills the Russian budget and finances the war. The initial reserves of the field are estimated at about 129 million tons of oil and 30 billion cubic meters of gas. The level of damage to the platform after the attack by the SSO drones and its further ability to operate are being clarified," the statement said.

In addition, the General Staff said about the recent damage to the RSP-6M2 radar system near Krasnosilske in the temporarily occupied Crimea: this radar is designed to regulate aircraft traffic, including precision landing in poor visibility.