Ukraine intercepts 56 drones in massive Russian attack

In total, the aggressor state launched 122 drones and six missiles of various types

Armed Forces (Photo: General Staff)

Russian forces launched 122 drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight, including Shahed drones and guided aerial missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. Air defenses successfully intercepted 56 UAVs, while one drone entered Belarus.

Missile strikes targeted Kharkiv Oblast with an S-300 missile launched from Belgorod Oblast. Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, and Sumy oblasts were attacked with five Kh-59/69 guided missiles.

The enemy also used KAB guided aerial bombs and 122 Shahed drones launched from Kursk, Oryol, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 11 a.m., air defenses had neutralized 56 UAVs across Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

58 drones were lost from radar across various regions, five returned to Russia, and one flew toward Belarus.

On November 16, air defenses intercepted 53 out of more than 80 aerial threats. The rest were lost from radar.

Today, during a prolonged 11-hour air raid warning, Kyiv and the region were attacked, resulting in damage.

The US and Spanish embassies temporarily suspended operations amid the heightened threat of aerial strikes.