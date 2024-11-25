Ukraine intercepts 71 Russian drones in overnight assault

Air defense worked in 14 regions of Ukraine, 71 drones were lost from radar, the same number were shot down by the air defense systems

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo: Anatoliy Shtefan)

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 71 Russian drones during a large-scale overnight assault, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Russian forces launched drones from multiple locations, including Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s air defenses engaged targets across Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson oblasts.

In addition to the 71 drones intercepted, Ukraine’s military noted that 71 others were lost likely due to suspected electronic warfare disruptions, and one drone veered off toward Belarus.

Over the past day, from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM, the enemy attacked again using various types of drones, as well as guided aerial bombs and Kh-59/69 missiles.

Military officials warned of evolving Russian tactics, with drone attacks now occurring during daylight hours, previously rare. This shift has prompted adjustments in how air defense updates are communicated.

As the drone assaults continued, Russia also launched missiles at urban centers:

In Kharkiv, a morning strike injured 16 people and damaged residential buildings.

In Zaporizhzhia, drones targeted homes, injuring a teenager.

In Odesa, missile strikes hit the city center, resulting in casualties.