Ukraine is interested in reformatting relations with Syria and building a new strategic position in the Middle East, Igor Semyvolos, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, said in an interview with LIGA.net.

According to him, the attention of many countries is now focused on Syria and Ukraine should definitely not "fall behind." Semyvolos highlighted Ukraine's interest in ensuring that Russia's influence in Syria is diminished and that Ukraine is willing to contribute to this effort.

One of the key areas of cooperation is addressing the food crisis in Syria. Ukraine has already begun supplying grain to Syria.

"This way we improve our image in the Arab world, because it is always a constant struggle... We constantly have to keep our finger on the pulse and work around this. It is a good step that we are working in this direction," the expert noted.

However, Semyvolos stressed that this is not only an image story, but also building strategic positions in the Middle East. But this will depend on whether Ukraine can take advantage of the circumstances.

"Well, there is a chance, there is a story around which we can build good cooperation. But whether we build it or not will depend on our further actions and, of course, the wishes of our partners," he stated.

The Middle East expert also noted that opposition Syrians have been helping Ukraine since 2014 and intensified this assistance in 2022. Although officially, Syria under Bashar Assad recognized the annexation of Ukrainian territories and voted against Ukraine at the General Assembly.

This includes Syrian medics who have combat experience and taught tactical medicine to Ukrainian medics. The opposition also transported field hospitals to Ukraine and provided other "very important" assistance, which Semyvolos decided not to mention.

On December 8, 2024, following the fall of the Assad regime, a close ally of Russia, Syrian officials expressed their readiness to restore relations with Ukraine.

On December 30, Syrian officials met with the head of the Syrian administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first 500 tons of wheat flour had been sent to Syria as humanitarian aid.

On January 7, President Zelenskyy invited Switzerland to join in providing aid to Syria.