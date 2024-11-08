Ukraine launches diplomatic offensive to convince Trump to continue military aid – El País

According to sources from the President's Office, Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to get closer to Donald Trump in the coming months

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump (Photo: OP)

Ukraine has launched a diplomatic offensive to convince Donald Trump to continue military aid, according to El País' informed sources.

In the coming weeks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's daily agenda will be focused on building ties with Trump before he officially takes office as the US president in January 2025.

President of the American University in Kyiv, Dan Rice, stated that Zelenskyy's strategy to "win over Trump" will be centered on appealing to the legacy of the 40th US President, Ronald Reagan.

"Trump can be a leader of the free world, as Reagan was [against the Soviet Union]. One thing is what is said during the election campaign for the national audience, and another is the international legacy that defines an American president in history. And Trump is no exception. For better or for worse, his legacy will be marked by Ukraine," Rice said.

On November 7, Trump stated that he does not rule out dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

On the same day, Zelenskyy commented on Trump's statements about quickly ending the war and said that such a scenario could mean losses for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's team reacted to the WSJ piece about freezing the war and stated that it was Russian disinformation.

President Zelenskyy spoke with Trump after his victory announcement and described the conversation as "distinctive."

