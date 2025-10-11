Ukraine launches the State Evacuation System for residents of frontline areas

The state evacuation system will allow to clearly distribute responsibilities between structures, said Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko (Photo: official's X-account)

The Government is introducing the State Information System for Coordinating Evacuation and Assistance to Persons from the Temporarily Occupied and Frontline Territories. About this said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the new system will allow for a clear division of responsibilities between the structures responsible for evacuation and analysis of the needs of the evacuees.

"This will help to maximize the services people receive in transit centers and places of temporary residence," emphasized Svyrydenko.

She explained that the evacuation process is now well coordinated:

→ The Ministry of Development through the Coordination Headquarters will provide overall leadership;

→ The Ministry of Social Policy will be responsible for social support and reintegration of people in communities;

→ SES – for security, warning and technical part of the evacuation;

→ local administrations – for organizing assembly points, registration, transportation and household support;

→ National Social Service Service – for coordinating the work of multidisciplinary teams that include social workers, psychologists, lawyers and doctors.