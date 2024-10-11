Ukraine may receive up to 20 French Mirage 2000 fighters – Avions Legendaires

Currently, French fighters are being brought up to Air Force standards

Mirage 2000 aircraft (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine may receive up to 20 Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France by early 2025, according to Avions Legendaires, citing various sources.

The exact number of aircraft that France has promised to transfer to Ukraine has not been disclosed by either the Ukrainian or French side. However, Avions Legendaires reports that the number could range from 12 to 20 Mirage 2000-5F aircraft. It is also unclear whether this batch will include several two-seater Mirage 2000B aircraft.

Currently, the fighter jets are undergoing industrial-stage preparations to meet the standards of the Ukrainian Air Force. The estimated delivery period is the first quarter of 2025, from January 1 to March 30, 2025.

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced the intention to transfer the Mirage 2000 fighter jets on October 8. According to Lecornu, the combat aircraft will be equipped with new equipment at the base in Cazaux, Gironde.

On October 9, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stated that the French fighter jets will be equipped in a way that gives Ukraine an advantage over Russia.

On June 6, 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron announced in Normandy that France would transfer several Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and take responsibility for training Ukrainian pilots.

On October 9, Macron showed how Ukrainian military personnel are being trained at a foreign base.

