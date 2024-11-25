Ukraine needs American weapons more than Taiwan does, says former president

Tsai Ing-wen said that Ukraine's victory will serve as the most effective means of deterring future aggression

Tsai Ing-wen (Photo: EPA, RITCHIE B. TONGO)

Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stated that Ukraine’s need for U.S. arms outweighs that of Taiwan, despite the growing threat posed by China, according to Politico.

"They [Americans] should do whatever they can to help the Ukrainians. We [Taiwan] still have time," Tsai said, highlighting the urgency of supporting Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

Tsai’s comments follow remarks by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Chief Adm. Samuel Paparo, who acknowledged that weapons shipments to Ukraine are impacting U.S. military readiness for potential conflict in Asia.

"A Ukrainian victory will serve as the most effective deterrent to future aggression," Tsai added, underscoring her belief in Ukraine’s role in maintaining global stability.

China continues to ramp up military activities near Taiwan. On October 14, Beijing launched new military drills, calling them a warning to pro-independence forces.

Days later, Chinese officials stated they would not rule out using force against Taiwan, specifically in case of "external interference and separatist elements."

On October 27, Beijing threatened "countermeasures" after the U.S. approved a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan.