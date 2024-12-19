Ukraine not yet ready for diplomacy, West has not fully implemented Victory Plan – Zelenskyy

The president asserted that Ukraine will do everything so that in 2025 "we can be strong and move on to diplomacy"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is not yet strong enough for diplomatic moves to end the war, as Western allies have not fully implemented all points outlined in the Victory Plan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Brussels, according to Radio Free Europe.

"Strengthening our army, strengthening our economy. Regarding the economy – I believe our partners have taken important steps. We are financially secured for the next year. I think this also strengthens Ukraine. But not everything has been done to say that Ukraine is strong enough for certain diplomatic steps," Zelenskyy stated.

The head of state asserted that Ukraine will do everything possible to be strong and ready for diplomacy by 2025. However, he noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace, so "we will figure something out."

"In any case, we will do everything on our part to end this war justly for us, for Ukraine," the president concluded.

On October 16, 2024, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament. It includes five main points and three secret annexes. The points include a list of weapons Ukraine wishes to receive from its allies.

On October 17, Zelenskyy presented the document to the European Council.