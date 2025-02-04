Ukraine open to discussing elections if raised by US – Ambassador Markarova

Oksana Markarova (Photo: Ambassador's Facebook account)

The United States has not yet discussed with Ukraine the necessity of holding elections by the end of 2025, but Kyiv is ready for dialogue if the topic is raised, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said in an interview with the Karpyak on Suspilne project, commenting on Keith Kellogg's statement about elections in Ukraine after a ceasefire.

"When this issue was theoretically discussed in 2023-24, our position was that to do this, we need to end the hostilities. During the war, we cannot ensure full access to voting and candidacy," Markarova said.

On February 1, 2025, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg expressed the opinion that parliamentary and presidential elections should be held in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement is reached in the coming months.

"In most democracies, elections take place even during wartime. I think it’s important. I believe it’s good for democracy. The beauty of a strong democracy is having more than one potential candidate," Kellogg said.

Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all elections in Ukraine would take place after the end of the war in accordance with the law.