Ukraine parliament extends martial law, general mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential bills: mobilization and martial law will still be in place from August 12 to November 9

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Ukrainian parliament extended martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, Golos MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Martial law was extended for 90 days from August 12 to November 9.

339 lawmakers voted for the motion, reports Zheleznyak.

General mobilization has been extended for the same period. The legislator noted that 338 MPs supported the initiative, that is, one less than for the continuation of martial law.

This is already the 12th extension of martial law since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submits relevant bills to the parliament every time when the three-month period of validity of the previous documents comes to an end.

In the future, the head of state must sign the bills adopted today.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, martial law was imposed and extended for one month, and from May 2022 to this day, it is extended for three months ahead. From the very beginning, general mobilization was introduced for 90 days.