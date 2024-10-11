Ukraine ready for peace, but Putin rejects Scholz's calls, says German FM Baerbock

The Russian dictator continues to send signals in favor of war and further destruction

Annalena Baerbock (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to discuss ending the war in Ukraine and has even refused recent phone calls with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has stated, according to Reuters.

"He refuses to accept peace and every day sends another signal in favor of war and destruction. These days, he is no longer even prepared to speak to the German chancellor on the phone," Baerbock said.

The German foreign minister added that "Ukraine is ready for a just peace," but the Russian dictator is not willing to discuss mediation to establish peace in the country. It is expected that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany on Friday, where he will hold talks with Scholz.

On October 7, Baerbock stated that she does not rule out the possibility of strikes on Russia using German weapons but did not specify when this could happen.

On October 8, U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she would not meet with Putin to discuss Ukraine without the country's participation.

On October 10, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not ready to make territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for guarantees from the West.