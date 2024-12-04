Ukraine rejects Russian accusations over Syria tensions

Syria (Illustrative photo by Bilal Al Hammoud/EPA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dismissed Russia's baseless allegations of Ukraine's involvement in escalating the security situation in Syria.

The statement reads that Ukraine, unlike Russia, unconditionally complies with international law and upholds the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.

The MFA said that Russia, along with Iran, bears primary responsibility for the worsening security conditions in Syria.

It attributed Syria's challenges to the crimes of dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime against his own people and his refusal to facilitate a fair internal dialogue, threatening Syria's existence as a unified, independent state.

Earlier, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, claimed during a UN Security Council meeting that Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (DIU) was allegedly arming and training Syrian rebels fighting Assad.