397 of them died in the Donetsk sector, the Coordination Headquarters reported

Illustrative photo: DIU

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 502 fallen soldiers, including 17 from Russian morgues, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The bodies were recovered from multiple fronts:

397 from the Donetsk axis

from the Donetsk axis 24 from the Luhansk axis

from the Luhansk axis 64 from the Zaporizhzhia axis

from the Zaporizhzhia axis 17 returned from Russian territory

The operation was a joint effort by the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman’s Office, and other agencies within Ukraine’s security and defense sector.

Officials expressed gratitude to military personnel who coordinated the transfer of remains to state institutions and managed the handover to law enforcement and forensic experts. Identification of the fallen will proceed swiftly with expert involvement.