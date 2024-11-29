Ukraine repatriates 502 fallen soldiers from occupied regions and Russia
Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 502 fallen soldiers, including 17 from Russian morgues, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)
The bodies were recovered from multiple fronts:
- 397 from the Donetsk axis
- 24 from the Luhansk axis
- 64 from the Zaporizhzhia axis
- 17 returned from Russian territory
The operation was a joint effort by the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ombudsman’s Office, and other agencies within Ukraine’s security and defense sector.
Officials expressed gratitude to military personnel who coordinated the transfer of remains to state institutions and managed the handover to law enforcement and forensic experts. Identification of the fallen will proceed swiftly with expert involvement.
- On October 18, Ukraine recovered the remains of 501 soldiers, most of whom had fallen in Donetsk Oblast.
- On November 8, the Coordination Headquarters reported the return of 563 bodies.