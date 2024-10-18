Ukraine repatriates bodies of 501 fallen soldiers

In particular, Ukraine has returned 382 bodies of defenders killed in the Avdiivka sector

Illustrative photo by Coordination Headquarters

On Friday, October 18, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 501 fallen soldiers as part of its repatriation efforts, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine managed to bring back 382 bodies of defenders who lost their lives on the Avdiivka front, 56 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut sector, and 45 from the Marinka sector.

Additionally, the bodies of six fallen defenders were returned from the Vuhledar sector, four from the Zaporizhzhia sector, and seven bodies of soldiers who fought on the Luhansk front.

One soldier's body was repatriated from a morgue in Russia.

The bodies and remains of the defenders will be transported to designated state facilities, where law enforcement and forensic experts will work to identify the fallen. After identification, the bodies will be returned to their families for burial.