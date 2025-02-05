Ukraine returns 150 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos

This is the second prisoner exchange since the beginning of 2025

Prisoner exchange (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

Ukraine returned 150 soldiers from Russian captivity, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

"These are soldiers, sergeants, officers. Soldiers of the Naval Forces who were captured in Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Air Force, soldiers of the Airborne Assault and Ground Forces, National Guardsmen, border guards, territorial defense fighters, as well as a policeman," Zelenskyy wrote.

The president added that some of them had been in Russian captivity for over two years.

"And today, for them and their families, is a day that weighs more than years of waiting. It is true happiness to see them at home, alive, and free," the head of state said.

He thanked everyone working for the return of our people, in particular the United Arab Emirates.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko clarified that 42 servicemembers and an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were returned.

These are the defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal, and the Illich plant, as well as those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk oblats. 22 National Guardsmen, 19 border guards, and one policeman.

According to him, among those released are fighters in grave condition.

Photo: Igor Klymenko's Telegram channel

On January 15, the SBU published footage of the return of 25 seriously wounded and seriously ill military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity as part of an exchange.

Then, in particular, Kyiv managed to return an Azov soldier with an open form of tuberculosis.