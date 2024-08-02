Ukraine returns bodies of 250 fallen soldiers

After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their families for burial, the Coordination Staff said

Photo: Coordination Headquarters

On August 2, as a result of repatriation measures, the bodies of 250 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine, reported the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The bodies of the fallen defenders from the Luhansk, Bakhmut, Maryinka, Avdiivka, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia axes, as well as from the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Horlivka, and from morgues on the territory of Russia, were returned to Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that the transfer of bodies of fallen soldiers is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions. Repatriated bodies and remains will be transported to designated state institutions for examination and identification of the deceased.

After identification, the bodies of the defenders will be handed over to their relatives for a dignified burial.

Photo: Coordinating Staff

Photo: Coordinating Staff

On June 14, Ukraine returned the bodies of 254 fallen soldiers. In particular, it was possible to repatriate the bodies of 221 defenders who fought in the Donetsk sector.

On July 31, Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets announced that he had written an urgent letter to the Russian ombudsperson regarding the death of Mariupol defender Oleksandr Ishchenko in Russian captivity.