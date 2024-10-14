Ukraine seeks permission for long-range strikes inside Russia in Zelenskyy's Victory Plan

The Victory Plan includes military, economic, political and diplomatic measures aimed at forcing Russia to end the war

ATACMS (Photo: USAASC)

Ukraine's Victory Plan, presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, includes requests for long-range missiles from the United States and United Kingdom to strike military targets deep inside Russia, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told The Wall Street Journal.

The Victory Plan encompasses military, economic, political, and diplomatic steps necessary to force Russia to end the war, Podolyak stated.

The document includes a request for additional long-range missiles, such as ATACMS and Storm Shadow. The Victory Plan also seeks permission to use these missiles for strikes on military targets deep inside Russia.

Zelenskyy has already presented the Victory Plan to American leaders, including President Biden and candidates Harris and Trump.

He has also presented the document to European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.