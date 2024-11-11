Ukraine seeks strong position as critical months loom in war

According to an anonymous official, negotiations could begin in the coming months amid Trump's victory

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The next four to five months will be decisive in the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine with talks possibly becoming viable and making it crucial for Ukraine to secure the strongest possible position, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive security issues.

"This winter is a critical point ... I hope the war is drawing to an end. Right now we will define the positions for both sides on negotiations, the starting positions," the official said.

According to him, Donald Trump's election win brought negotiations with Russia closer. Against this backdrop, Ukraine aims to bolster its weapon supplies to strengthen its position on the battlefield.

Officials are awaiting Trump's potential picks for key security and defense roles, which could signal his future Ukraine policy.

Additionally, the official said that Ukraine's NATO invitation appears "less likely" following Trump's victory. He acknowledged the risk of reduced U.S. aid but expressed hope that the Biden administration would work to mitigate this by accelerating support.