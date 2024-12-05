On November 27, Reuters journalists wrote that the United States called on Ukraine to lower the age of mobilization to 18 years. Zelenskyy's aide Dmytro Lytvyn responded

Dmytro Lytvyn, advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized that Ukraine will not mobilize 18-year-olds, responding to calls from U.S. allies to increase conscription efforts.

"No one is preparing any mobilization of 18-year-olds," Lytvyn wrote on X, addressing concerns circulating online.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Ukraine needs to make "tough decisions" regarding further mobilization. He did not specify what these "tough decisions" entailed.

Additionally, on November 27, Reuters reported that the U.S. is urging Ukraine to lower the conscription age to 18.

On October 15, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office stated that politicians from the U.S. were "pressuring" the president on the issue of lowering the conscription age, but the head of state "did not give in."

In October, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would not lower the conscription age but would offer motivational packages for those who have not reached the conscription age.