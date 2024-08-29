Ukraine strikes two enemy oil depots, military base in Russia – video, photos

Fire at the Atlas oil depot (Photo: Radio Svoboda)

On August 28, the Defense Forces struck the Russian oil depots Atlas in Rostov Oblast and Zenitin Kirov, as well as the West troop grouping in Voronezh Oblast, confirmed the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, defenders carried out an attack overnight on Tuesday against the Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast. As a result of the damage, a fire broke out near the vertical tanks of the facility. Russian authorities involved fire engines to suppress the flames.

This engagement was carried out by units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military intelligence in cooperation with other parts of the Defense Forces, the General Staff notes.

There was also an attack on the Zenit oil depot in Kirov Oblast and the field headquarters of the West troop grouping of the Russian Federation in Voronezh Oblast. Ukraine is still clarifying detailed information about the consequences of these attacks.

On August 28, the Russian service of Radio Liberty published satellite images of the consequences of the damage to the Atlas oil depot. The photos show that two tanks are on fire, and several more have signs of damage:

Photo: Radio Svoboda

Photo: Radio Svoboda

Late in the evening, Russian media reported another explosion at this facility:

LIGA.net's source in military intelligence reported that the attack on the Atlas oil depot was carried out by Ukrainian-made drones.

A source of LIGA.net noted that the attack on Zenit was carried out by the Defense Intelligence fighters also using domestic drones. This is the first destruction of an object by drones in Kirov Oblast.