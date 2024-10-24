The Ukrainian defenders were captured on October 6, the next day they were found dead

Russian soldier (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Russian forces have killed four Ukrainian National Guard soldiers held captive near Selydove, prompting Ukrainian authorities to launch a war crimes investigation, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

According to operational data, on October 6, four National Guard soldiers were carrying out combat duties at positions near Selydove. Around 1:00 p.m., Russian forces launched an assault on the fortifications, capturing the Ukrainian defenders and subsequently recording a video interrogation of the wounded and unarmed soldiers.

The following day, Ukrainian Defense Forces retook the lost positions and discovered the bodies of the killed Ukrainian soldiers, the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

Law enforcement authorities are investigating this crime under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. The maximum penalty for this crime is life imprisonment.

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on the investigation into the killing of two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners by Russian forces near Selydove on October 18.

On October 4, the Office of the Prosecutor General initiated an investigation into the execution of 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near Pokrovsk. The United States stated that it could not confirm the information due to a lack of evidence.

On October 6, information emerged that the Russian troops had executed three Ukrainian soldiers near the village of New York.

On October 13, the Office of the Prosecutor General launched a criminal investigation into the alleged execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk Oblast.