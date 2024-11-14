Ukraine to launch Israeli threat alert system – Ambassador Korniichuk

The alert system is in its final stages of implementation, says the ambassador

Ambassador Yevhen Korniichuk (Photo: Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel / Facebook)

An Israeli early warning system for air threats will soon operate in Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevhen Korniichuk, who spoke at the Kyiv Jewish Forum.

According to Korniichuk, parts of the system are already active in certain regions, including the use of three-dimensional radars.

"This is no secret. These are already being used by the military today. They are fully operational and could be purchased in larger quantities if necessary," the ambassador said.

Korniichuk said that Israel has provided Ukraine with all the necessary components to develop the alert system as part of its assistance. The system is currently in the final stages of launch.

He also stressed that both countries are fighting a "common enemy." Korniichuk suggested that the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel appear to be coordinated "from a single center." At the same time, he noted that the two countries share common partners.

The ambassador added that the cooperation is mutually beneficial, highlighting Israel's interest in Ukraine's potential mediation and its friendly relations with Saudi Arabia.