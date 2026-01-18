Ukraine will soon receive a batch of heating equipment from Italy

Ukraine and Italy have agreed to supply nearly four hundred industrial boilers during the first half of 2026

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Facebook account of the head of the OP)

A batch of heating equipment from Italy will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days. About it reported head of the Office of the President Kirill Budanov.

He said that Ukraine continues to attract international assistance to overcome the difficult situation in the energy sector after the Russian attacks. In the coming days, Ukraine will receive heating equipment from Italy to support the regions most affected by the shelling.

Budanov clarified that the supply of equipment is the implementation of agreements between the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Italy George Maloney.

The head of the OP noted that 78 industrial boilers with a capacity of 116.5 MW are being delivered to Ukraine as part of the first stage.

The second phase of support is scheduled for the next six months. During this time, Ukraine will receive over 300 more boilers with a total capacity of 806 MW. The equipment will be sent to the communities most affected by the shelling.

On January 16, 2026, Kuleba reported that Ukraine will receive about 80 industrial boilers from Italy.

On the same day, it became known that Italy has allocated 38.5 million euros for the restoration of Odesa region.