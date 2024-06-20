Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade relocated to strengthen defense of Chasiv Yar – situation dire

According to the military, the situation in and around the city is extremely difficult

Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade/Facebook

Fighters of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade have been relocated to Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Oblast, where the situation is very critical, according to a press release from the brigade on Facebook.

"The situation in the city and around it is extremely difficult. The enemy is constantly launching massive frontal assaults and attempting to encircle the settlement from the north and south," the military wrote.

The occupiers are "mercilessly" attacking Chasiv Yar with glide bombs and all available types of weapons, the 24th Brigade said.

Map: DeepState

