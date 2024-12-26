Ukraine's Air Force strikes ballistic missile fuel production plant in Russia

On December 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to strike the Kamensky Kombinat enterprise

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Photo: General Staff)

The Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian military-industrial complex in Rostov Oblast on December 19, targeting a facility that produces fuel for ballistic missiles, according to the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force conducted a precise strike on a military-industrial complex in the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Oblast.

Russia reportedly uses this facility to produce solid fuel for ballistic missiles, which the aggressor uses to strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

On December 19, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, using long-range Storm Shadow missiles, struck the Kombinat Kamensky enterprise in Rostov Oblast.

On December 23, residents of Russia's Rostov Oblast complained about a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in the town of Millerovo, where a military airfield is located.

On the same day, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that a warehouse containing parts for Shahed kamikaze drones worth $16 million was destroyed in the Alabuga economic zone in Russia's Tatarstan.