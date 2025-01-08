Ukraine's defense capability plan until 2027 to be discussed at next Ramstein format meeting

The 25th meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on Thursday, January 9

Lloyd Austin (Photo: EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI)

The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format, scheduled for January 9, will focus on supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and strengthening its deterrence against Russia until 2027, according to a statement from the Pentagon.

The meeting will prioritize ensuring the uninterrupted supply of critical resources for Ukraine's defense, including air defense systems, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and steps to strengthen the country's defense industrial base.

Two senior U.S. Department of Defense officials noted that coalition leaders will work on identifying Ukraine's defense capabilities that will create reliable deterrent forces by 2027.

The Pentagon added that the UDCG was established by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin following Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022. The coalition consists of approximately 50 countries that regularly meet to discuss Ukraine's security needs.

Within the UDCG, a leadership group of the coalition works on eight support areas for Ukraine's military capabilities. Each area is led by at least two NATO member countries.

"The leaders of these coalitions will need to endorse roadmaps that articulate Ukraine's air force, armor, artillery, de-mining, drone, integrated air and missile defense, information technology and maritime security needs and objectives through 2027. These roadmaps are intended to enable donors to plan for and support Ukraine sustainably into the future," said Austin.

On December 21, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a telephone conversation with Austin, during which they discussed further military support for Ukraine and agreed to hold a Ramstein meeting in early January.

On January 3, it was reported that the Biden administration plans to announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine soon.

It was later revealed that this package would be announced at the Ramstein meeting. The amount of the defense package has not been disclosed, but sources expect it to be "substantial."