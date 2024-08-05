Ukraine's Defense Forces hit Morozovsk airfield: Russia loses Su-34

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that on the night of August 3, the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield

Su-34 fighter (Photo: Wikipedia)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of the Russian Su-34 and the storage of ammunition after the attack on the Russian airfield Morozovsk in Rostov Oblast on August 3, the press service of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reports.

Space intelligence data indicate that a Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed as a result of damage to Russia's Morozovsk military airfield on August 3.

Photo: GUR

Photo: GUR

Two more Russian warplanes of the same type were probably damaged by debris, because near the sides there were ruptures from explosions, the DIU noted.

Also, the intelligence said that from the secondary detonation of Russian munitions on the grounds of the airfield and around it, large areas of burnt earth can be seen. There the enemy's aviation weapons warehouse was completely destroyed.

Photo: GUR

Photo: GUR

Four technical buildings and two hangars at the airbase, located 265 kilometers from the front line, also suffered damage that was clearly visible from space, the DIU added.

Photo: GUR

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that overnight on August 2, the Defense Forces struck the Morozovsk airfield.

According to the reports of the military, a hit was recorded in warehouses with ammunition, where, in particular, guided aerial bombs were stored. LIGA.net's source reported that DIU drones hit a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in this region.

This is not the first attack on Morozovsk. The Defense Forces used at least 70 drones to target the airfield, spymaster Kyrylo Budanov said.