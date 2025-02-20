Ukraine's intel chief on ceasefire in 2025: I think it will happen

Kyrylo Budanov during an interview with Eynulla Fatullayev (screenshot)

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, believes a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could be reached in 2025. He stated this in an interview with Azerbaijani journalist Eynulla Fatullayev.

Budanov agreed that there is a high likelihood of achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"There are preconditions for this," he said.

He was also asked whether Ukraine would be able to secure a ceasefire specifically in 2025. Budanov responded that many factors would influence the outcome but emphasized that this was solely his personal opinion.

"Despite the fact that the starting positions of the sides are as diametrically opposed as possible, I still think that this year we will reach a ceasefire. How long it will last and how effective it will be is another question. But I think it will happen," Budanov said.