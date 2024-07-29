Ukraine's intelligence attacks Russian Central Bank as cyber strike intensifies

A source from LIGA.net confirmed that the operation against Russian financial institutions continues

Hacker attack. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

On July 29, Russia's main bank, which financially supports the country's armed aggression against Ukraine, became the target of hackers from the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

For almost a week, they have been carrying out the largest DDOS attack against Russian internet infrastructure, according to a LIGA.net source in the special services.

The source reported that since around 11:00 AM local time, the resources of the Bank of Russia have been working with significant disruptions or are completely inaccessible to users. The financial institution acknowledges the cyber attack and notes its intensity is increasing.

REFERENCE The Central Bank of Russia is the main first-tier bank that develops and implements a unified state credit policy in cooperation with the Russian government. It has special powers, including the right to issue banknotes and regulate bank activities. The Central Bank of Russia is the main first-tier bank that develops and implements a unified state credit policy in cooperation with the Russian government. It has special powers, including the right to issue banknotes and regulate bank activities.

Russian users can also not access the online services of Zenit Bank and Gazprombank, LIGA.net's source said.

The lack of stable internet connections further complicates the situation, as the largest telecommunications service providers in Russia are also experiencing systematic cyber attacks.

In particular, the attack is targeting the provider MTS, whose users have been unable to fully use its services for the third day in a row, the special services said.

Read also: "Internet Apocalypse": Russia's digital infrastructure "crumbling" after HUR cyber strike – source