Ukraine's largest Orthodox church in Cherkasy transferred to OCU. Moscow supporters protest – video

Supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate broke into the church and barricaded themselves inside the cathedral

Photo: Artemco / Wikipedia

Supporters of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate stormed St. Michael's Cathedral in Cherkasy after it transitioned to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, local media 18000 reported.

The media outlet reported that supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate broke down the entrance gates and entered the cathedral grounds, using fire extinguishers and tear gas against the Cherkasy community.

According to the media, around 9:00 a.m., parishioners of the UOC took over the cathedral territory.

The media also shared a video from the scene:

At 9:32 a.m., it was reported that supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate had barricaded themselves inside the cathedral.

The video shows Metropolitan Feodosiy, who has five indictments from the Security Service of Ukraine, including inciting religious hatred.

At 9:39 a.m., the media published a video showing supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate using force against chaplains of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and representatives of the community.

Earlier, at 6:50 a.m., Cherkasy chaplain Volodymyr Ridnyi announced that St. Michael's Cathedral had transitioned to the OCU and would become a garrison church, "always open to our servicemembers."

Ridnyi announced the creation of a center for national-patriotic education, a Sunday school, chaplain training, and other projects in cooperation with the Ukrainian community on the cathedral grounds.

"All parishioners who were and remain in the UOC MP are welcome to pray in the garrison church in the Ukrainian language. Believe me, your heart will open when you stop praying in Church Slavonic, the imposed language, and start praying in Ukrainian," the chaplain said.

Ridnyi reported at 11:32 a.m. that the cathedral had been "retaken" from supporters of the UOC MP. Judging by the video, they are nearby. The chaplain announced a prayer service in the cathedral at 12:00 p.m.

In August, the SBU told LIGA.net that since the start of the full-scale war, criminal proceedings have been initiated against more than 100 priests of the UOC MP, with almost 50 of them already charged and 26 receiving court sentences.

On August 20, a law was passed banning the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia, including the ROC and the UOC MP.

On August 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed this law with the Ecumenical Patriarch and assured him of his intention to strengthen Orthodoxy in Ukraine.

On August 25, Pope Francis expressed concern about the ban on pro-Russian religious organizations in Ukraine, stating that he was worried about "threats to religious freedom."