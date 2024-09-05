Ukraine's parliament appoints Andrii Sybiha as new foreign minister

Parliament appointed Andrii Sybiha as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs at the meeting on September 5

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: Office of the President)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Andrii Sybiha as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the dismissal of Dmytro Kuleba, announced MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Golos party.

The vote saw 258 parliamentarians in favor of Sybiha's appointment.

Photo: Yaroslav Zheleznyak/Telegram

Earlier, the Rada dismissed Dmytro Kuleba from the position of Foreign Minister. Sybiha was his first deputy.

Andrii Sybiha began his diplomatic career in 1997. From 2003 to 2008, he worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, serving as a counselor-envoy in Poland and as the director of the Consular Service Department. From 2016 to 2021, he was Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkiye.

In May 2021, Sybiha became the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine under Andriy Yermak.

Sybiha has been awarded the Orders of Merit, II (2021) and III (2020) classes.

On September 4, the Rada voted to dismiss Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin. Additionally, Denys Malyuska was dismissed from his position as Minister of Justice. President Zelensyky also dismissed Rostyslav Shurma from the position of deputy head of the Presidential Office.

Zelenskyy has not yet commented on which positions the dismissed ministers might receive, stating that it is too early to discuss this.

On September 5, the Rada dismissed Iryna Vereshchuk from her position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.