Ukraine's Prosecutor General urges Mongolia to detain Putin and transfer him to ICC

In light of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announced visit to Mongolia, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin has called on the country's competent authorities to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for the suspected war criminal.

The statement was released by the Office of the Prosecutor General's press service.

Kostin reminded that the arrest warrant for Putin in the case of illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children was issued by the ICC's Pre-Trial Chamber in March 2023.

Mongolia, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obligated to fully cooperate with the ICC under Article 86. This means detaining the suspect and transferring him to court representatives.

The Prosecutor General noted that the Russian dictator's trip to Mongolia would be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.

"We hope for cooperation from the representatives of Mongolia's competent authorities and understanding from the country's leadership of the importance of strict compliance with their obligations under international law and preventing impunity for international crimes," Kostin said.

