Overnight on December 11, mortar and artillery depots, as well as a fuel and lubricants depot, were destroyed.

Russian shells (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck Russian military depots in Donetsk Oblast overnight on December 11, according to a source within the SBU who spoke to LIGA.net.

Last week, Russian military propaganda claimed an attack on the settlement of Markine in Donetsk Oblast. According to their statements, a powerful detonation occurred around 4:20 AM. The SBU source confirmed that a mortar and artillery depot of the Russian army was targeted in the attack.

"Thousands of munitions for infantry fighting vehicles, tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines, grenades, and millions of cartridges of various calibers were stored there," the source specified.

Additionally, confirmed data indicates that a nearby depot of flammable materials was also destroyed.

On September 22, Estonia reported that as a result of an SBU strike on an ammunition depot in Toropets, the Russian army lost enough shells to supply two to three months of operations.

On September 29, it was revealed that 120 drones attacked an ammunition depot in Volgograd Oblast. Local reports mentioned hearing explosions followed by a fire.