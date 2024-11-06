Ukraine's security and defense council confirms attack on Russia's Kaspiysk port in Dagestan – video

Propagandists claimed the downing of drones, but social media users shared footage of the explosion

Kaspiysk port (Photo: Russian media)

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, has confirmed that the port in Kaspiysk, Dagestan, Russia, was attacked.

Kovalenko did not disclose the details of the attack but noted that Russian Navy ships are based in Kaspiysk.

Russian Telegram channels reported two explosions in Kaspiysk around 6:55 a.m. According to locals, they heard sounds of a "propeller" and automatic gunfire, followed by a "loud pop."

Propaganda media claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Kaspiysk with drones. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, stated that the drones were allegedly "destroyed" over the city.

However, footage of the shooting and explosion, presumably at the port, has been published online.

According to information from open sources, Kaspiysk is the main base of the Red Banner Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Federation. It also houses fuel and lubricant storage facilities, a landing site, a training area, and an arsenal for coastal troops.

The airport is located 15 km from Kaspiysk, where two flights were delayed. The distance from the city to the border with Ukraine is over 800 km as the crow flies.

On August 22, the Russians reported an attack on the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai. A fire broke out at the site.

On October 14, it was reported that a large fire occurred at a building materials warehouse in Yakutia with the sounds of explosions.

On October 29, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported conducting an operation in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of the Russian Federation. The mayor's office and police cars were on fire.