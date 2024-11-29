Ukraine's spy chief Budanov dismisses resignation claims as Russian propaganda

According to the head of the DIU, he has a working relationship with Zelenskyy's administration, and rumors about his dismissal are propaganda narratives

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/ LIGA.net)

Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU), has dismissed rumors of his potential resignation, labeling them as “another disinformation campaign.” Speaking to the BBC, the spy chief attributed the rumors to Russian propaganda aimed at destabilizing Ukraine.

“This is yet another fabrication—far from the first. Unfortunately, such narratives have occasionally penetrated Ukrainian information space, heavily circulated by Russian propaganda,” Budanov said.

He noted that the purpose of this disinformation is to sow discord within the country and undermine trust in leadership.

Addressing speculation about tensions with the Office of the President, the spymaster described his relationship with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “normal working format,” adding that he provides near-daily updates on intelligence and the security situation.

On November 25, news outlet NV reported claims that Budanov’s dismissal was being considered, allegedly backed by Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, and Oleksandr Poklad, the deputy chief of Ukraine’s SBU Security Service.

The report suggested that some of Budanov’s public actions and statements were seen as detrimental to Ukraine, with Poklad purportedly considered as a replacement.

Budanov recently accused Moscow of preparing for genocide long before its full-scale invasion and describing its latest Kedr missile strike as a "warning signal."