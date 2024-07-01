Ukrainian Air Force comments on potential Patriot transfer from Israel

Patriot air defense system (Photo: Oleksiy Reznikov's X-account)

Ukraine needs any air defense systems to repel Russian attacks, Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash stated during a TV marathon, commenting on Financial Times' report about Israel potentially transferring older Patriot systems to Kyiv.

"It's difficult for me to comment on quantity and modifications, as we work directly with what we receive. Other people are responsible for that," Yevlash said.

He noted that Ukraine already operates Hawk air defense systems, which are also older and precede Patriot.

"They've proven quite effective and successfully counter both Russian missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Therefore, any systems our partners have provided or can provide to help us repel air strikes and deter Russian army and tactical aviation are important to us," the Air Force spokesman said.

He affirmed that Ukraine "urgently" needs air defense systems and missiles for them, and all partner assistance is coordinated.

Responding to questions about Ukraine potentially receiving PAC-2 Patriot modifications and missiles, Yevlash replied that this would significantly help Ukrainian air defense. He added that Defense Forces successfully combine Soviet systems with modern complexes.

On June 27, FT reported that the US, Israel, and Ukraine are negotiating the supply of up to eight Patriot air defense batteries to Kyiv. The deal is not finalized and would likely involve sending Patriots from Israel to the US first, then to Ukraine.

