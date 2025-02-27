Ukrainian Air Force hits Russian drone control point near Zaporizhzhia – map

The General Staff noted that strikes on enemy positions will continue

Russian army (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted a successful strike on a Russian drone command center in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operation targeted a command post of the 503rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motorized Rifle Division, 58th Army, located in the village of Nesterianka. The site was used by Russian forces to control drone operations, maintain, and store drones.

"The brave pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy the occupiers' troops until the Russian Federation stops its armed aggression against the people of Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

Nesterianka is situated in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, approximately 13 km from Robotyne and 55 km from Zaporizhzhia.

Map screenshot

This strike follows other operations by Ukrainian Defense Forces, including hits on two Russian airfields in Crimea on February 26 and a command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on February 27.