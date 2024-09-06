Ukrainian armed forces to receive 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks from partners – German defense minister

Boris Pistorius (Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive a batch of Leopard 1A5 tanks from partners, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to Welt.

Pistorius stated that Germany would provide Ukraine with an additional 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units worth 150 million euros. Six of these are planned for delivery as early as 2024. The remaining six will arrive the following year.

Furthermore, Pistorius said that Berlin, along with other European partners, wants to transfer 77 Leopard 1A5 tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces as quickly as possible.

