Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 radar in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 radar system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.
The mission targeted Russian air defense assets as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle their capabilities.
The radar station, integral to the Buk-M3 missile system, was identified in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and destroyed through coordinated efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including drone units, Special Operations Forces, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
- On November 24, Ukraine struck a Russian S-400 air defense system in Russia's Kursk Oblast, damaging its radar.
- On November 28, Ukrainian intelligence confirmed the destruction of a $5 million Podlet radar system in occupied Crimea.
- On Friday, the DIU announced it had eliminated a rare Russian Zoopark radar worth $24 million.