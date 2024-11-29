Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 radar in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The destruction of the radar is a joint operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Special Operations Forces

"Buk-M3" (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 radar system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.

The mission targeted Russian air defense assets as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle their capabilities.

The radar station, integral to the Buk-M3 missile system, was identified in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and destroyed through coordinated efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including drone units, Special Operations Forces, and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.