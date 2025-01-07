Ukrainian F-16 pilot shoots down six Russian missiles in historic aerial combat

F-16 (Photo: EPA)

A Ukrainian Air Force pilot flying an F-16 fighter jet shot down six Russian missiles during a combat mission, marking an unprecedented achievement in aerial warfare, according to acting Head of the Air Force Command's Communications Department, Colonel Yuriy Ihnat.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"According to the results of objective control, we have one hundred percent confirmation of the fact that for the first time in history, an American F-16 fighter jet shoots down six cruise missiles in an anti-aircraft battle, two of them with an aircraft gun. And it was done by a Ukrainian," he wrote.

The incident occurred during a massive enemy attack on December 13, 2024. The pilot used four air-to-air missiles and an aircraft gun to destroy the enemy air targets.

"First, the missiles with a longer range were used, then the pilot had to approach within about two miles to use the short-range missiles," Ihnat stated.

The pilot recounted that he approached the second pair of missiles, locked onto them, and despite the Russian electronic warfare attempts, successfully shot them down.

"The first launch—target destroyed, the second—also destroyed," the military pilot said.

Ihnat noted that while U.S. pilots train to shoot down air targets with an aircraft gun exclusively on simulators, the Ukrainian pilot accomplished this in real combat conditions.