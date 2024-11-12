Ukrainian forces hit Russian fuel depot in Belgorod region – General Staff

A fire reportedly broke out at the site; details are being clarified

Illustrative photo taken from the occupiers' media sources

On the night of November 12, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian fuel and lubricant depot in the Belgorod region, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Forces and Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in coordination with other defense units.

The strike targeted the Oskolneftesnab fuel depot near the city of Stary Oskol in the Belgorod region, the General Staff reported.

Preliminary reports suggest a fire broke out at the site, but the operation results are still being clarified.

"Strikes on such facilities create significant logistical challenges for the Russian occupying army and drastically reduce its offensive potential," the military noted.

Stary Oskol is located approximately 95 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.