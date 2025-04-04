Ukrainian forces present not only in Kursk region, Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by RONALD WITTEK / EPA)

Ukrainian troops are operating on Russian territory not only in the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press briefing.

"We are present in the Kursk region, and not only in the Kursk region, by the way," Zelenskyy said.

However, the president did not specify where else Ukrainian forces are located.

He said that international partners have confirmed the presence of Ukrainian defense forces in the Kursk region and that those forces are not encircled there—this was also confirmed by military representatives from France and the United Kingdom during their visit to Kyiv.

According to the president, Russia is attempting to fully push Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region.

"Obviously, they [the occupiers] want to do everything they can. Obviously, they have symbolic dates. Next month, there are dates that are symbolic for them, when they want to showcase certain 'victorious' moves (Possibly referring to May 9 – Ed.). But for now, we are in control of the situation, we are there, and it's very important to us," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Ukrainian forces are holding off a Russian group of 64,000 troops in the Kursk region: "This is a very serious group that could otherwise spread out and attack us from other directions along the entire frontline."

On April 3, during a U.S. Congress hearing, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher Cavoli stated that Ukrainian forces had entered Russia's Belgorod region several weeks earlier.

Ukrainian military officials have not officially confirmed a ground operation in Belgorod.