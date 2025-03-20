Ukrainian pilots destroy Russian control point in Belgorod Oblast – General Staff

It is reported that the enemy was planning attacks on the Sumy Oblast from this location

On March 18, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine reported.

The strike targeted the command post of one of the units of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Division of Russia's 20th Army in the area of a village near Demidovka. As a result of the defense forces' actions, the enemy's post was completely destroyed.

The General Staff noted that the occupiers used this location to plan and conduct combat operations against Ukrainian defenders in the Sumy Oblast.

Military officials say that the destruction of this command post significantly reduces the ability of the units of Russia’s third motorized infantry division to operate effectively on the battlefield.

"Ukrainian Air Force pilots will continue to target elements of the enemy's military infrastructure until their armed aggression against the people of Ukraine ceases," the General Staff wrote.

On March 4, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian armed forces struck a Russian command post in the Donetsk Oblast.

On March 6, the Ukrainian armed forces struck Russian posts in the Kherson and Kursk oblasts.

On March 20, SBU and SSO drones attacked Engels airbase, while Russian air defense fired missiles at homes, a source told LIGA.net.

