Russia under massive drone attack: explosions and fires in Engels – video

Russian authorities traditionally mention only "debris" falling on civilian objects. Locals report that the target was the airfield

Engels (Photo: wikipedia.org)

In the early hours of March 20, Russia faced a significant drone onslaught, with intense strikes reported in Engels, Saratov Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry, Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin and Russian propaganda outlets reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed it downed or intercepted 132 Ukrainian drones nationwide: 54 over Saratov Oblast, 40 over Voronezh Oblast, 22 over Belgorod Oblast, nine over Rostov Oblast, three each over Kursk Oblast and occupied Crimea, and one over Lipetsk Oblast.

Governor Roman Busargin said debris from a destroyed UAV crashed into Engels City Hospital No. 1, injuring a woman, with a second casualty later reported.

A private home near Sokolovaya Hill in Saratov was also damaged by falling wreckage, prompting local schools to switch to remote learning.

Engels, home to the “Kristal” fuel depot and the Engels-2 airbase—vital for refueling Tu-95 bombers used in attacks on Ukraine—has been a frequent target of Ukrainian drones.

Russian Telegram channels and locals reported thick smoke and secondary explosions near the airbase, hinting at strikes on military warehouses.

Videos circulating online captured fires and blasts.

The assault follows near-nightly drone raids on Russia, including a March 19 attack that sparked a fire at an oil depot in Krasnodar Krai’s Kavkazskaya stanitsa.

Amid this escalation, Vladimir Putin, after a March 18 call with U.S. President Donald Trump, reportedly ordered a 30-day halt on strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy countered that Kyiv could provide allies a list of civilian, critical, and energy sites Russia should spare, signaling readiness for de-escalation if reciprocated.