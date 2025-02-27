Ukrainian forces regroup to slow Russian advance on Novopavlivka front in Donbas

In this sector, the Russian invasions forces are trying to capture three settlements

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram account of the commander-in-chief)

Ukrainian forces have conducted a strategic regrouping on the Novopavlivka front in Donetsk Oblast, effectively slowing Russian advances, as reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

In response to increased Russian activity, the general visited brigades defending the Novopavlivka sector, where Russian forces are attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses and capture three settlements.

"Nevertheless, we have taken a number of measures to improve the interaction of military units and subdivisions, regrouped troops, which slowed down the enemy's advance in most threatened areas," the army commander said.

He met with commanders, including Oleksandr Tarnavskyi of the Donetsk operational-tactical grouping, to discuss combat operations and address critical issues.

General Syrskyi noted that Russia's objectives in the region remain unchanged: to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk Oblast. However, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian personnel and equipment, with Russian casualties mounting.

This regrouping follows a February 15 report from the General Staff about increased Russian activity on the frontlines, with Russia deploying all available resources in assaults.

On February 25, Ukrainian forces struck Russian equipment transporting assault groups on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.