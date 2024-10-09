Ukrainian forces strike Russian arsenal in Bryansk Oblast storing North Korean ammunition, KAB bombs

On the morning of October 9, explosions and detonation in Russia's Bryansk Oblast were reported, and later the General Staff confirmed the successful strike

Satellite photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast overnight on October 8, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other Defense Forces, struck the 67th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Bryansk Oblast.

The arsenal stored ammunition for missile and artillery weapons, including those supplied to Russia from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs. A significant portion of these munitions was stored outdoors.

The General Staff reported that explosions were recorded on the property of the facility, and local authorities closed roads in the area of the arsenal. The results of the combat operation are being clarified.

Reports of explosions and detonations in Bryansk Oblast emerged on Wednesday morning. Local Russian authorities stated that the region was attacked by drones.

On October 4, there were reports of a drone attack on Voronezh Oblast, with local resources publishing videos of fires. Later, the General Staff confirmed the strike on the Annanefteprodukt base of fuel and lubricant materials.

On October 7, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a marine oil terminal in Feodosia, Crimea.