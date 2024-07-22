Ukrainian intel attacks oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – photo, video of consequences

The oil refinery in Tuapse is one of the oldest in Russia, it was built back in 1929

Tuapse (Photo: Russian propagandist media)

The attack on the oil refinery in Tuapse in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on July 22 is a special operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate, a source in the Defense and Intelligence Forces told LIGA.net.

"As a result of the MOU's DIU operation, an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai, was attacked overnight on July 21, as a result of which a fire broke out at the facility," the message reads.

In the morning, the local authorities claimed that from 3:17 to 4:20 a.m. near the refinery, the air defense system allegedly hit eight drones. Later, videos appeared of repeated attacks on the refinery, as a result of which a fire broke out on its grounds.

The degree of damage to the objects of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state is currently being specified, the source added.

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor

REFERENCE The oil refinery in Tuapse is one of the oldest in Russia, it was built back in 1929. The capacity is 12 million tons of oil per year. It produces naphtha (motor fuel), fuel oil, vacuum gas oil and high sulfur diesel fuel. Exports go to Turkiye, China, Malaysia and Singapore through the nearby oil transshipment infrastructure.

The Rosneft oil refinery in Tuapse is the only one on the Black Sea coast and one of the ten largest in Russia. It was a target for Ukrainian drones in early 2024.

According to LIGA.net, the attack on Tuapse overnight on January 24, 2024 was a special operation of the SBU. After two powerful explosions, a large-scale fire broke out there, and the oil product primary processing plant, where oil is separated into the main fractions (gasoline, kerosene, diesel), was damaged. The plant was able to resume work only three months later – at the end of April.