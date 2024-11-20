Ukrainian intel: Reports of 'massive strike' threat on Nov 20 are fake

Russia aims to intimidate Ukrainians with such messages, military intelligence says

Illustrative photo taken from the occupiers' media sources

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) has dismissed claims of a supposed "massive missile and bomb strike" on Ukraine on November 20 as fake.

DIU highlighted that these messages, allegedly issued in the name of Ukrainian intelligence, are being spread via social media and messaging platforms.

"This message is fake, containing grammatical errors typical of Russian information and psychological operations. We urge everyone to rely only on official resources and statements from DIU representatives," the agency's press service wrote.

Military intelligence noted that Russia resorts to fearmongering and psychological pressure since it cannot "subdue Ukrainians by force."

At the same time, citizens are advised not to ignore air raid alerts, remain vigilant, and stay resilient while avoiding panic, DIU added.